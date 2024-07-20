Karachi's Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive light rain today

Sindh capital Karachi is expected to have partly cloudy skies with a slight return of the sea breeze. There is also a chance of drizzle and light rain, offering some relief to residents.

Despite this, mercury is expected to be around 35-37 degrees Celsius, with the current temperature at 32 degrees Celsius.

Hot wind is intensifying the heat, asn high humidity further adds to woes. Light to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central/southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

PMD also said windstorm and thundershower is expected at isolated places in Sukkur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Mirpur Khas and Sanghar during evening, and night.

If we talk about Lahore, the country's second largest city is also experiencing severe heat. The weather is anticipated to stay hot and dry throughout the day, with the current temperature at 34 degrees Celsius but feeling like 44 degrees due to high humidity and heat index.

Temperatures could rise to 40 degrees Celsius, and there is no rain expected in the next 24 hours. The humidity level is at 65%, exacerbating the harsh weather conditions.