PTA seeks bids for advanced firewalls to control internet in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has invited tender for installation of next-generation firewalls and web application firewalls (WAFs), which will be implemented over the next five years.

The telcom authority specified that next-generation firewalls, referred to as Lot A, will be sourced from China to ensure high security and reliability. These firewalls will come with a hardware warranty that includes next business day (NBD) service to minimize downtime and swiftly address any technical issues.

The new measures aimed to detect and block social media IDs that spread false political propaganda against state institutions, aiming to reduce the spread of misleading information.

Lot A's hardware specifications include advanced threat prevention services, URL filtering, application control, sandboxing with malware protection and analysis, DNS security services, and six virtual firewall systems with client and clientless VPN services.

These firewalls will also come with complete security bundles for comprehensive protection.

Lot B will involve the deployment of web application firewalls to further protect by monitoring and filtering HTTP traffic to and from web applications.

The web application firewalls will provide advanced protection by monitoring and filtering traffic to and from web applications, detecting and blocking cyber threats like SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS). They will also offer detailed analytics and reporting, helping to identify attack patterns and develop proactive defense strategies. These features will safeguard sensitive data, ensure compliance with security standards, and improve the overall security of web applications.

PTA announced bidding process through EPADS System of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), with the deadline for bid submissions set for July 26.

PTA also made arrangements with internet service providers to install the firewalls, with costs shared between the companies and the government.