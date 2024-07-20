PTA seeks bids for advanced firewalls to control internet in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has invited tender for installation of next-generation firewalls and web application firewalls (WAFs), which will be implemented over the next five years.
The telcom authority specified that next-generation firewalls, referred to as Lot A, will be sourced from China to ensure high security and reliability. These firewalls will come with a hardware warranty that includes next business day (NBD) service to minimize downtime and swiftly address any technical issues.
The new measures aimed to detect and block social media IDs that spread false political propaganda against state institutions, aiming to reduce the spread of misleading information.
Lot A's hardware specifications include advanced threat prevention services, URL filtering, application control, sandboxing with malware protection and analysis, DNS security services, and six virtual firewall systems with client and clientless VPN services.
These firewalls will also come with complete security bundles for comprehensive protection.
Lot B will involve the deployment of web application firewalls to further protect by monitoring and filtering HTTP traffic to and from web applications.
The web application firewalls will provide advanced protection by monitoring and filtering traffic to and from web applications, detecting and blocking cyber threats like SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS). They will also offer detailed analytics and reporting, helping to identify attack patterns and develop proactive defense strategies. These features will safeguard sensitive data, ensure compliance with security standards, and improve the overall security of web applications.
PTA announced bidding process through EPADS System of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), with the deadline for bid submissions set for July 26.
PTA also made arrangements with internet service providers to install the firewalls, with costs shared between the companies and the government.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
