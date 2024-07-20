University of Okara takes legal action as explicit video goes viral

An embarrassing clip showing sexual activity on rooftop of University of Okara is doing rounds all over the internet.

A drone footage captured sexual encounter on university's rooftop, raising serious questions. An FIR has been filed against students involved in recording and sharing the explicit footage, which has caused significant embarrassment for the institution.

The individuals featured in clip have not yet been identified, and special committee has been established to look into the matter.

The controversy sparked widespread outrage online. FIR names Ali Raza, a male student, and drone operators Ali Shaan and Saumiya as the culprits. The complaint accuses them of entering the university unlawfully and using a drone to film and distribute the immoral video, damaging university’s reputation and instilling fear among students.

The university administration has called for the arrest of the accused and has taken disciplinary actions, including the suspension of the PRO and Security Officer and the dismissal of two daily wage employees.

Reports said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is conducting an initial investigation, gathering information from university officials and staff.