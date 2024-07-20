Pakistan's polio count hits nine as another case emerges in Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistan reported another case of polio in southwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.
Reports in local media said an 18-month-old boy from the Zhob district in Balochistan has been diagnosed with polio, marking the ninth reported case in Pakistan for 2024.
The child, who resides in the Hassan Zai Urban area, was having symptoms of the virus in recent weeks.
Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, PM’s Coordinator on Health, stated that genetic testing of the virus is ongoing. He confirmed that out of the nine cases reported this year, seven are from Balochistan.
Dr. Ahmed expressed concern about the resurgence of polio in the region, noting that the virus is present in over 50 districts, which poses a significant risk to children.
Last month, Pakistan reported two additional polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan, increasing the total number of cases in 2024 to eight. The National Institute of Health confirmed these cases, involving a two-year-old from Qila Abdullah in Balochistan and a three-year-old girl from Karachi Kemari. Symptoms in these children appeared on May 22 and June 3, respectively.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
