US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

AUSTIN – American Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, succumbed to cancer at the age of 74.

Jackson, a recipient of the civilian award Hilal-e-Pakistan for outstanding services to Pakistan, was battling pancreatic cancer for some time.

Ms Jackson Lee started her congressional career in 1994 by defeating incumbent Craig Washington and quickly became a prominent figure in Congress and Houston.

A seasoned politician known for her progressive stance, opposed the Iraq War early and advocated for gay rights. By her death, she was a senior member of key House committees and was well-known in her district for her visibility at local events.

Sheila, the founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, secured significant federal funds for Houston and had strong ties with Democratic Party leadership. Jackson maintained support from party leaders and won her last primary by a wide margin. She announced a mayoral run for Houston but lost the race amid controversy over leaked audio of her berating staff.

Born in Queens, she graduated from Yale and the University of Virginia Law School, moving to Houston after her husband secured a job there. Jackson Lee served on the Houston City Council before Congress and was one of the longest-serving Texans in Congress. Tributes after her death praised her dedication to her constituents and her efforts to secure federal support for her district.