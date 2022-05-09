IHC CJ asks PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the appointment of PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi as a special assistant to the prime minister.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid against the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as a SAPM.

Last week, Abbasi announced a reward of Rs50,000 to anyone who brought him Sheikh Rashid’s wig.

During the today’s hearing, the IHC CJ summoned Sheikh Rashid to the rostrum and regretted the accusations made against courts at public gatherings. “Do you and your ally PTI have confidence in the Islamabad High Court?” the IHC CJ asked.

“Maybe PTI does not trust the court. Political statements are made at rallies questioning why courts opened at night. It is said that the courts open at the behest of someone,” he said.

Justice Minallah said important and big cases are pending in the high court like the cases of missing persons and Baloch students.

Sheikh Rashid said he approached the court because he has trust in it, to which Justice Minallah said that the court will hear his petition if he has faith in it.

Later, the court issued notices to the federation through the Cabinet division secretary and Hanif Abbasi on the plea against his appointment as the SAPM. The hearing was adjourned until May 17.