Govt to crush Imran Khan’s conspiracy to cause civil war in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
09:24 AM | 9 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the government would crush Imran Niazi’s conspiracy to cause a civil war in the country.

In a statement issued on PML-N twitter handle, the prime minister termed Imran Khan’s Abbottabad speech “a conspiracy against Pakistan”.

“Pakistan cannot be sacrificed on the basis of the ego, arrogance, and lies of one person. First, Imran Niazi conspired to drown Pakistan’s economy and now he is trying to trigger a civil war,” the statement said.

Shehbaz Sharif said those creating a narrative against national institutions were the real “Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs”.

The prime minister said that the state of Pakistan, the constitution, and national institutions were challenged today at Imran Khan’s rally in Abbottabad.

The premier, in the statement, further added that Imran Khan is not conspiring in politics, but he is hatching a conspiracy against Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came forward to defend Maryam Nawaz's remarks at Friday's rally in Fateh Jang.

He said that Maryam said some things in the heat of the moment during her speech in Fateh Jang and she did not mean to attack anyone.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore on Sunday, the prime minister said Maryam would never resort to “character assassination” of anyone. “I or Nawaz Sharif cannot think of anyone’s character assassination,” he said.

