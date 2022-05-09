Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt 
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in Sinai, Egypt which resulted in death of 11 security personnel. 

In a statement issued here, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families.  

The statement prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack.

It further said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt, the statement said.

