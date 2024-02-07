Search

Election 2024: At least 15 dead in blast outside candidate's office in Pishin

Blast comes a day before Pakistan goes to the polls

Web Desk
12:43 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Election 2024: At least 15 dead in blast outside candidate's office in Pishin

QUETTA – At least 15 people died while several injured as blast hit the election office of PB-47 candidate and former provincial minister Asfandyar Kakar in Balochistan's Pishin on Wednesday.

As the country of 240 million is set to hold general elections on Feb 8, such acts of terrorism continue unabated, particularly targeting security personnel and political candidates.

Local officials told media that the devastating attack targeted election office of former minister Asfandyar Kakar.

Forces and rescuers rushed to the area while teams are working to transport bodies and injured to the Pishin District Headquarters Hospital for immediate medical attention. Pishin AC said those injured critically will be shifted to provincial capital Quetta.

Initial reports suggest that explosive material was fixed to a bike that went off. 

As the nation prepares for the February 8 polls, law enforcement agencies are conducting flag marches in various cities and towns to ensure the security.

More to follow... 


 
 

Web Desk

