Election 2024: At least 15 dead in blast outside candidate's office in Pishin

Blast comes a day before Pakistan goes to the polls
QUETTA – At least 15 people died while several injured as blast hit the election office of PB-47 candidate and former provincial minister Asfandyar Kakar in Balochistan's Pishin on Wednesday.
As the country of 240 million is set to hold general elections on Feb 8, such acts of terrorism continue unabated, particularly targeting security personnel and political candidates.
Local officials told media that the devastating attack targeted election office of former minister Asfandyar Kakar.
Forces and rescuers rushed to the area while teams are working to transport bodies and injured to the Pishin District Headquarters Hospital for immediate medical attention. Pishin AC said those injured critically will be shifted to provincial capital Quetta.
Initial reports suggest that explosive material was fixed to a bike that went off.
As the nation prepares for the February 8 polls, law enforcement agencies are conducting flag marches in various cities and towns to ensure the security.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
