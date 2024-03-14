Voting underway on six vacant Senate seats

KARACHI – Voting started on Thursday morning for by-elections on six vacant seats in upper house of parliament.

By-elections are being held on one seat of capital Islamabad, two seats of Sindh and three seats of Balochistan.

To secure their seats in Senate, candidates in National Assembly's Islamabad seat need at least 169 votes, while candidates in Sindh and Balochistan legislature require 57 and 17 votes respectively.

In Islamabad, PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani is competing against Chaudhry Ilyas Meharban of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. The current polling is occurring without key positions such as chairman, deputy chairman, leader of the house, and leader of the opposition being filled.

More to follow...





