Ramadan 2024 is underway in Pakistan and parts of world, with Muslims observing fasting as spiritual contemplation. Faithful wake up in wee hours to take pre-dawn meal known as suhoor to begin their fast.

Fasting ends with Iftar, the meal to break the fast, with families and communities come together seeking blessings of Allah SWT.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar times for the 3rd Ramadan, 14th March 2024, in Karachi.

On March 14, 2024, the Sehri time in Karachi is 05:26 am and Iftar will be at 6:41 pm.

Karachi Iftar Time Today

Date Sehri Iftar 14 Mar 2024 05:26 AM 06:41 PM

