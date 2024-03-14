Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistanTop News

Pakistan, IMF initiate talks today for release of $1.1bn tranche of bailout funds

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 14 Mar, 2024
Pakistan, IMF initiate talks today for release of $1.1bn tranche of bailout funds
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund will start talks today to finalise final $1.1 billion tranche of $3 billion bailout.

The country's new finance minister-led team will start negotiations with a delegation of global lender, and the IMF will review whether Islamabad met all requisites for the bailout funds. The talks will continue till March 18, but could be extended for another 2-3 days.

The new government in South Asian nation is expecting to get third and final tranche worth $1.1 billion from US based lender, but release of the amount will have to be approved by the IMF top officials.

According to the finance ministry, all the requirements set by the IMF, including structural benchmarks, qualitative performance criteria, and indicative targets, have been met for the successful completion of the review.

New Finance Minister Aurangzeb said his country will seek an Extended Fund Facility from the IMF after the Stand-By Arrangement, and talks on this matter could begin soon.

The country of 240 million remains in crisis in recent times and is dependent on IMF and friendly nations to avoid default on foreign debt payments.

Pakistan eyes large IMF programme to deal with slow economic growth, record inflation

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:02 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, IMF initiate talks today for release of $1.1bn tranche of ...

09:31 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Voting underway on six vacant Senate seats

09:04 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16?

08:42 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Over dozen tourists stranded as Galyat receives heavy snowfall

11:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan all set for IMF's second review from March 14

11:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure implementation of CPEC initiatives

Most viewed

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

09:17 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

09:04 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab students to get Electric Bikes under new initiative; Check ...

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

11:31 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Model Ayyan Ali cheers for President Asif Zardari's return to office

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, IMF initiate talks today for release of $1.1bn tranche of bailout funds

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303.3 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.53 750.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.66 173.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.89 320.39
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: