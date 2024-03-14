Pakistan, IMF initiate talks today for release of $1.1bn tranche of bailout funds

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund will start talks today to finalise final $1.1 billion tranche of $3 billion bailout.
The country's new finance minister-led team will start negotiations with a delegation of global lender, and the IMF will review whether Islamabad met all requisites for the bailout funds. The talks will continue till March 18, but could be extended for another 2-3 days.
The new government in South Asian nation is expecting to get third and final tranche worth $1.1 billion from US based lender, but release of the amount will have to be approved by the IMF top officials.
According to the finance ministry, all the requirements set by the IMF, including structural benchmarks, qualitative performance criteria, and indicative targets, have been met for the successful completion of the review.
New Finance Minister Aurangzeb said his country will seek an Extended Fund Facility from the IMF after the Stand-By Arrangement, and talks on this matter could begin soon.
The country of 240 million remains in crisis in recent times and is dependent on IMF and friendly nations to avoid default on foreign debt payments.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
