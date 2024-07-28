Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials to curb expenditures

Web Desk
09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024
Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials to curb expenditures

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani government is working on plan to reduce expenditures, which includes considering cutting free electricity for judges, parliamentarians, and other institutions.

This move comes amidst opposition campaigns against power projects signed with independent power producers (IPPs) as salaried class faced burden with inflated bills.

Media reports suggest government's emergency plan to address issues with the IPPs. This initiative has been extended to other ministries, where efforts to cut down expenditures are also in progress.

The plan proposes terminating the free electricity provision for all institutions, including judges and parliamentarians. In the second phase, the free fuel facility might also be discontinued.

Furthermore, performance of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will be reviewed, and a proposal to reduce maximum demand indicator charges for factories is being considered.

The government aims to provide legitimate concessions and facilities only to the industry and business sectors, prioritizing cost-cutting measures across various sectors to address the country's energy crisis.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that capacity payments to IPPs have severely drained public resources. Over the past year, the government did not purchase any electricity but made capacity payments of Rs1,929 billion. In total, Rs1,198 billion worth of electricity was purchased from IPPs, yet Rs3,127 billion was paid out.

The federal government has formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee to review the existing power purchase agreement template, aiming to protect consumers from losses caused by power producers' inadequacies.

A study by the United Nations Children's Agency found that developing resilient energy systems for health facilities in Pakistan could prevent over 175,000 deaths by 2030.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

10:29 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab; more showers expected this week

10:02 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem warns of toppling govt over unmet ...

09:32 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan's first heartbreak comes as shooters ...

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

10:49 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Karachi police register case of businessman's kidnapping on court ...

Most viewed

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

09:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

03:07 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan gets major relief from Lahore High Court

10:59 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Where are 50,000 Pakistanis who went 'missing' in Iraq?

07:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Robbers rape woman in front of husband, daughter in Hafizabad

Advertisement

Latest

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of CEO

Gold & Silver

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: