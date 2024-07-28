Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials to curb expenditures

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani government is working on plan to reduce expenditures, which includes considering cutting free electricity for judges, parliamentarians, and other institutions.
This move comes amidst opposition campaigns against power projects signed with independent power producers (IPPs) as salaried class faced burden with inflated bills.
Media reports suggest government's emergency plan to address issues with the IPPs. This initiative has been extended to other ministries, where efforts to cut down expenditures are also in progress.
The plan proposes terminating the free electricity provision for all institutions, including judges and parliamentarians. In the second phase, the free fuel facility might also be discontinued.
Furthermore, performance of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will be reviewed, and a proposal to reduce maximum demand indicator charges for factories is being considered.
The government aims to provide legitimate concessions and facilities only to the industry and business sectors, prioritizing cost-cutting measures across various sectors to address the country's energy crisis.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that capacity payments to IPPs have severely drained public resources. Over the past year, the government did not purchase any electricity but made capacity payments of Rs1,929 billion. In total, Rs1,198 billion worth of electricity was purchased from IPPs, yet Rs3,127 billion was paid out.
The federal government has formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee to review the existing power purchase agreement template, aiming to protect consumers from losses caused by power producers' inadequacies.
A study by the United Nations Children's Agency found that developing resilient energy systems for health facilities in Pakistan could prevent over 175,000 deaths by 2030.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
