Latest update on Suzuki Wagon R prices in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – The price of base variant of Suzuki Wagon R, one of the most selling variant of Japanese automaker in Pakistan, stands at Rs3,214,000, as of April 2024.

Similarly, the Wagon R VXL is available for Rs3,412,000 while the rate of full loaded variant VXL-AGS stands at Rs3,741,000 in Pakistan.

The company offers the vehicle in four different colours – Solid White, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black and Silky Silver.

It is the tallest in its class. Its spaciousness, safety features and AGS transmission ensure fuel efficiency and comfort for you and for your family that makes your daily outings a pleasant experience.

Performance

WagonR is equipped with K-series engine that brings unprecedented fuel efficiency and a drive that is smooth, noiseless and powerful.

Exterior

With a distant sloping stance, imposing look and design, that satisfies yours practical needs and makes an impression that lasts. Its tall boy design makes it compatible for every age and every gender.