Latest update on Suzuki Wagon R prices in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – The price of base variant of Suzuki Wagon R, one of the most selling variant of Japanese automaker in Pakistan, stands at Rs3,214,000, as of April 2024.
Similarly, the Wagon R VXL is available for Rs3,412,000 while the rate of full loaded variant VXL-AGS stands at Rs3,741,000 in Pakistan.
WagonR VXR PKR 3,214,000
WagonR VXL PKR 3,412,000
WagonR VXL-AGS PKR 3,741,000
The company offers the vehicle in four different colours – Solid White, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black and Silky Silver.
It is the tallest in its class. Its spaciousness, safety features and AGS transmission ensure fuel efficiency and comfort for you and for your family that makes your daily outings a pleasant experience.
Performance
WagonR is equipped with K-series engine that brings unprecedented fuel efficiency and a drive that is smooth, noiseless and powerful.
Exterior
With a distant sloping stance, imposing look and design, that satisfies yours practical needs and makes an impression that lasts. Its tall boy design makes it compatible for every age and every gender.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.