PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on 3-day visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia by a commercial flight. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is also accompanying him on the Saudi Arabia visit. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Cheema are also part of the prime minister’s delegation.

On his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan al-Saud welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Madinah airport. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will stay in Madinah tonight and offer prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the first foreign tour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after taking the oath of his office for the second time in February this year.