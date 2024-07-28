Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem warns of toppling govt over unmet demands

RAWALPINDI – Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged government to shows seriousness for talks on demands including relief on inflated power bills and lowering prices of basic commodities.
Naeem, who flocked to capital with thousands of protesters, issued a warning to the government, saying if their demands are not fulfilled and negotiations remain at a standstill, the ongoing sit-in will escalate to the parliament's doors, potentially overthrowing what he termed as puppet government.
Addressing the protesters, he said participants are making history with this sit-in, which aims to improve public conditions.
"Should government fail to take our demands seriously and neglect to regulate Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to provide relief to the public, the sit-in will progress to D-Chowk and the parliament's doors. We will then remove this fake government," he said.
JI chief was of view that these IPPs are draining the people's resources, and this sit-in is raising awareness against them. People across Pakistan are looking to us with hope," he said.
He further slammed government's attempts to obstruct the sit-in and provoke clashes between JI workers and police officers. "We thwarted their plan because even the police cannot afford their electricity bills now," he noted.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.