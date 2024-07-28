Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of CEO

KARACHI – Senior management of Pakistani local beverage brand Cola Next went missing from Lahore, days after company's CEO Zulfiqar Ahmed was kidnapped.

As police lodged a kidnapping case after judicial intervention to find prominent businessman, the company's Deputy Manager of Finance, Hassan Nawaz, and General Manager, Daniyal Khan, were also kidnapped.

Hassan Nawaz, the Deputy Manager of Finance at Cola Next, was abducted from Lahore, while General Manager Daniyal Khan was kidnapped by armed men in white double-cabin vehicles from Kasur, per reports.

The company's lawyer told media that two senior employees were abducted from Punjab.

The abduction follows company's rise in South Asian nation amid boycott of Western products supporting Israel's war on Gaza.

Company's CEO, who also manages Paracha Textile Mills and Mezan Group, was taken by armed men who intercepted his vehicle. The police initially refused to register the complaint, but the Sindh High Court ordered them to do so.

Teams are investigating the case, and the Lahore High Court will be petitioned for the recovery of the abducted staff.