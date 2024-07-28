Khalilur Rehman Qamar's kidnapper claims to have his private videos

In another twist in abduction case of playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the main suspect recently made shocking claims about indecent videos of famous writer.
Hassan Raza Shah, who was named as mastermind of Qamar's abduction, recently claimed to have indecent clips of writer. These videos have not been released yet out of respect for the holy month of Muharram but are set to be revealed soon, the man said.
A video surfaced on social media showing suspect on a popular TV show, where he claimed that he did not kidnap Khalil. Instead, he said Khalil and Amina were friends, and even exchanged pictures.
The development comes a week after abduction of Mere Paas Tum Ho writer, who paid a substantial amount to the kidnappers for his release.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
