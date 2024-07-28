Search

Lifestyle

Khalilur Rehman Qamar's kidnapper claims to have his private videos

Web Desk
12:18 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Khalilur Rehman Qamar's kidnapper claims to have his private videos
Source: File Photo

In another twist in abduction case of playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the main suspect recently made shocking claims about indecent videos of famous writer.

Hassan Raza Shah, who was named as mastermind of Qamar's abduction, recently claimed to have indecent clips of writer. These videos have not been released yet out of respect for the holy month of Muharram but are set to be revealed soon, the man said.

A video surfaced on social media showing suspect on a popular TV show, where he claimed that he did not kidnap Khalil. Instead, he said Khalil and Amina were friends, and even exchanged pictures.

The development comes a week after abduction of Mere Paas Tum Ho writer, who paid a substantial amount to the kidnappers for his release.

Abduction of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar: What exactly happened?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

12:38 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan’s sons step into Cricket spotlight as mother Jemima ...

12:18 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Khalilur Rehman Qamar's kidnapper claims to have his private videos

11:18 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Sanam Jung, husband Qassam Jafri welcome second daughter

11:25 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Sania Mirza gives fans a sneak peek of her '24 hours in Switzerland'

05:18 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Mahmood Aslam breaks down recalling heart-wrenching memories on TV ...

09:19 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

YouTuber Zaid Ali blessed with second baby boy

Lifestyle

11:57 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

06:44 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Famous Hindu astrologer predicts separation of Aishwarya Rai and ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:22 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Dozens arrested in Lahore raid on private dance party

Gold & Silver

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: