Khalilur Rehman Qamar's kidnapper claims to have his private videos

In another twist in abduction case of playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the main suspect recently made shocking claims about indecent videos of famous writer.

Hassan Raza Shah, who was named as mastermind of Qamar's abduction, recently claimed to have indecent clips of writer. These videos have not been released yet out of respect for the holy month of Muharram but are set to be revealed soon, the man said.

A video surfaced on social media showing suspect on a popular TV show, where he claimed that he did not kidnap Khalil. Instead, he said Khalil and Amina were friends, and even exchanged pictures.

The development comes a week after abduction of Mere Paas Tum Ho writer, who paid a substantial amount to the kidnappers for his release.