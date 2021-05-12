Superstar Fawad Khan cooks exceptionally well: Sadaf
04:10 PM | 12 May, 2021
Superstar Fawad Khan cooks exceptionally well: Sadaf
Superstar Fawad Khan has been away from the limelight for a long time but his unprecedented fan following has not decreased an inch.

Despite being a man of multiple talents, his wife Sadaf made a shocking revelation that apart from excelling in his acting ventures, he cooks exceptionally well.

Designer Sadaf Fawad Khan recently engaged in a Q&A with her followers and shared insights about her life behind the ramp, as a mother and as Fawad Khan’s wife.

When she was asked on Instagram whether she likes to cook at home and how does Fawad Khan react to it?

Sadaf’s replied: “Unfortunately I am quite bad at it. Fawad cooks exceptionally well!”

Fans were delighted to know about the 39-year-old star's hidden talent. Fawad is proclaimed to be one of the best actors of Pakistan if not the best and he is blessed with a very strong on-screen persona.

On the work front, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan will be collaborating for the third time after Humsafar and Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is said to be Pakistan's most expensive production to date in Neelofer.

