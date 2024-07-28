Imran Khan’s sons step into Cricket spotlight as mother Jemima shares new pictures

Legendary cricket star Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to its first Cricket World Cup victory in 1992, is behind bars and sons of former skipper are stepping into cricket world.
Khan's son Sulaiman and Qasim, who live with their mother in United Kingdom, was spotted in cricket gear as their mother dropped pictures which soon went viral.
Jemima Goldsmith shared pictures showing the two wearing cricket kits, showing their budding interest in the sport that made their father a national hero in the cricket mad nation.
In one of the Instagram stories, Sulaiman is seen holding a cricket bat. Jemima's caption called him 'Man of the Match'.
The posts have garnered much attention, with fans expressing their excitement and support for the young Khans. Fans are excited as legacy of cricket in Khan family is set to continue with the next generation stepping onto the field.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.