Imran Khan's sons step into Cricket spotlight as mother Jemima shares new pictures

28 Jul, 2024
Legendary cricket star Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to its first Cricket World Cup victory in 1992, is behind bars and sons of former skipper are stepping into cricket world.

Khan's son Sulaiman and Qasim, who live with their mother in United Kingdom, was spotted in cricket gear as their mother dropped pictures which soon went viral.

Jemima Goldsmith shared pictures showing the two wearing cricket kits, showing their budding interest in the sport that made their father a national hero in the cricket mad nation.

In one of the Instagram stories, Sulaiman is seen holding a cricket bat. Jemima's caption called him 'Man of the Match'. 

The posts have garnered much attention, with fans expressing their excitement and support for the young Khans. Fans are excited as legacy of cricket in Khan family is set to continue with the next generation stepping onto the field.

