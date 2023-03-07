Hadiqa Kiani builds mosques for flood victims, shares pictures

The flash floods that wreaked havoc in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan in Pakistan were one of the worst natural disasters to hit the country since the 2005 earthquake. With millions of donations and funds from NGOs and the government, the displaced people were provided with all the basic necessities. One of the many people to donate is Pakistani singer-actress and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani whose philanthropic works earned her the position of a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador in 2010.

Keeping the same energy in her social causes, Kiani went above and beyond to assist the flood victims and worked day and night to rebuild the societies. Most recently, the Dobaara actress took to Instagram and announced the construction of 100 houses in Balochistan.

Also, the Hona Tha Pyaar singer's charity drive, Vaseela-e-Raah, also completed a mosque in the same town. The Raqeeb Se actress also highlighted other grave issues faced by the people, suggesting that they are facing the problem of lack of clean water.

Taking to Instagram, Kiani shared pictures of a cemented mosque with a blue door, and stated, "Alhumdulilah! I have just received images of our first completed mosque in Balochistan."

"In the meantime, an urgent matter for us all at the moment is that of clean water. The region has almost none. We are supplying water tanks but need a more permanent solution. If you have access to a company or a group of people who can help implement water filtration systems in Balochistan, please reach out to me in our Direct Messages. We need this matter resolved." the Chaap Tilak singer added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

The Jaanan singer previously shared her plans to construct a primary school, grocery store, and maternity center for the people.