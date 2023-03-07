Shehnaaz Gill's bold photoshoot steals the spotlight

Shehnaaz Gill's effervescent personality makes her one of the most popular actresses in the Indian entertainment fraternity. Apart from her booming career, Gill is also a fan favourite for regularly treating the pernnianly hungry audience that wants more of the Honsla Rakh diva's charisma and beauty.
The 30-year-old actress keeps the internet obsessed with her sizzling pictures and vidoes of, thus wrapping her 14 millions followers on Instagram around her fingers.
Most recently, the Daaka actress shared yet another bold and beautiful photoshoot that stunned social media users.
Talking about her attire, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant donned a silver jacket backwards and flaunted her back. Gill paired the jacket with denim shorts. The actress's wavy hair, minimal makeup and bold red — that raised the oomph factor — created a statement look.
From the moment the Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill host shared the post, social media users can't help but pen compliments for the Moonrise star.
On the work front, Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
