Shehnaaz Gill's bold photoshoot steals the spotlight

Shehnaaz Gill's effervescent personality makes her one of the most popular actresses in the Indian entertainment fraternity. Apart from her booming career, Gill is also a fan favourite for regularly treating the pernnianly hungry audience that wants more of the Honsla Rakh diva's charisma and beauty.

The 30-year-old actress keeps the internet obsessed with her sizzling pictures and vidoes of, thus wrapping her 14 millions followers on Instagram around her fingers.

Most recently, the Daaka actress shared yet another bold and beautiful photoshoot that stunned social media users.

Talking about her attire, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant donned a silver jacket backwards and flaunted her back. Gill paired the jacket with denim shorts. The actress's wavy hair, minimal makeup and bold red — that raised the oomph factor — created a statement look.

From the moment the Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill host shared the post, social media users can't help but pen compliments for the Moonrise star.

On the work front, Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.