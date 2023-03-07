Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill's bold photoshoot steals the spotlight

Web Desk 10:48 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's bold photoshoot steals the spotlight
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill's effervescent personality makes her one of the most popular actresses in the Indian entertainment fraternity. Apart from her booming career, Gill is also a fan favourite for regularly treating the pernnianly hungry audience that wants more of the Honsla Rakh diva's charisma and beauty.

The 30-year-old actress keeps the internet obsessed with her sizzling pictures and vidoes of, thus wrapping her 14 millions followers on Instagram around her fingers.

Most recently, the Daaka actress shared yet another bold and beautiful photoshoot that stunned social media users. 

Talking about her attire, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant donned a silver jacket backwards and flaunted her back. Gill paired the jacket with denim shorts. The actress's wavy hair, minimal makeup and bold red — that raised the oomph factor — created a statement look. 

From the moment the Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill host shared the post, social media users can't help but pen compliments for the Moonrise star.

On the work front, Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable pictures of herself living the village life

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill invites Kapil Sharma on her show

10:24 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Mehwish Hayat’s new bold video sets internet on fire

12:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Pervez Musharrafs' granddaughter sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

05:05 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

TikToker Ayesha Mano stuns in latest bridal photoshoot

03:44 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill wears cat mask to promote 'Billi Billi' song from Salman Khan's movie

01:39 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Hania Aamir steals the show in black saree

03:15 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shehnaaz Gill's bold photoshoot steals the spotlight

10:48 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th March 2023 

08:57 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.1 280.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.92 741.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 39.95 40.35
Danish Krone DKK 39.44 39.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.75 172.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.76 724.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 294.78 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/nepra-approves-additional-rs3-39-per-unit-surcharge-on-electricity-bills

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: