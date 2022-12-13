Dancing sensation Ayesha’s new bridal photoshoot goes viral
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani social media influencer Ayesha, who rose to fame overnight after her clip of dancing to a Bollywood song went viral, stuns fans with the new project.
This time around, the TikToker was spotted playing dress up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot.
Dressed in a red wedding trousseau, the viral girl looked striking in her outfit as she completed her look with henna and traditional jewelry.
Ayesha also shared stories on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses with her fans.
Some users adored her look while netizens trolled her for spreading vulgarity and weird looks. Here are the reactions:
Ayesha rose to fame as her dance clip to Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding ceremony became an instant hit on the internet.
Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul ... 01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
That's the power of social media. Tanzanian influencer and content creator Kili Paul has shared a video on his ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan, other PTI leaders summoned by ECP in contempt case01:55 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Rawalpindi pitch gets 'below average' rating from ICC after England ...01:21 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Tajik President due in Pakistan on official visit tomorrow12:53 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
-
- Pakistan to sell old consulate building in US to avoid hefty taxes ...11:43 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains how actors are destroying Indian cinema11:32 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022