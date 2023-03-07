Wahaj Ali's meet-and-greet videos with fans go viral

While the Pakistani drama industry is flourishing in the world for its top-notch content and talented actors, Tere Bin featuring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi is raising the bar higher with every episode airing. The Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi costars have wrapped the audience — whether sticking to their televisions or obsessing on social media platforms — with their sizzling chemistry and impeccable acting skills in the popular drama serial.

Having millions of fans, the talented actors are enjoying unprecedented fame and grandeur. Despite their star power, they haven't forgotten the people who cheered for them. Keeping his down-to-earth energy constant, the Jo Bichar Gaye star recently had a heartwarming meet-and-greet session with his admirers at a recent event.

The session was Ali's first public appearance ever since the 'Murtasim Mania' has been taking over the internet. For context, Ali essays the character of Murtasim Khan in his latest offering Tere Bin.

On the work front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.