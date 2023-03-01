Hadiqa Kiani's Vaseela-e-Raah completes construction of 100 houses in flood-hit Balochistan

Hadiqa Kiani, the philanthropy queen of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has once again garnered attention for her noble efforts to rebuild villages in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

She has been dedicatedly working towards fulfilling her promise and making a positive impact in the lives of the affected communities. The Boohey Barian singer has recently announced the completion of the first phase of her project, which involved the reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

In a recent post on Instagram, Hadiqa shared the remarkable developments made in Balochistan with her followers. She expressed her gratitude towards Allah and her followers for their active support and contribution towards the project. As per her post, the first phase of the project included the construction of 100 houses, which have now been occupied by families in need. Additionally, a maternity clinic, a grocery store, and a primary school have also been constructed and are now serving their respective purposes.

“As many of you know, I have been in Balochistan for the past few days… By the grace of Allah and by your active support, we have completed the first phase of our project in Balochistan. One hundred houses are complete and now occupied, one maternity clinic is complete, one grocery store is complete and one primary school is complete!” captioned the Hona Tha Pyaar.

Kiani also went the extra mile to gather donations for people affected by the flood. In addition, she launched a flood relief campaign to provide vital aid and resources to those directly impacted by the disaster.

For the unversed, Kiani has bagged numerous awards locally and internationally. She was appointed United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, making her the first woman in Pakistan to become a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations.