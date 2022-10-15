Hadiqa Kiani's mother passes away
09:49 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Hadiqa Kiani's mother passes away
Source: hadiqakianiofficial/Instagram
Khawar Kiani, the mother of the philanthropy queen of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hadiqa Kiani, passed away on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, “Khawar Kiani passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time”.

In a heartfelt note, she said “those who knew Khawar knew her grace, dignity and strength. Along with being a strong and independent working mother who always put her children first”.

As Hadiqa shared the news, several celebrities mourned her loss.

The deceased, Khawar Kiani, was an educationist, and a poetess, who also wrote famous hit songs including Boohey Barian, Intehai Shauq, Aas Pass, and the Cricket World Cup 1999 anthem.

