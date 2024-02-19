Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak wins hearts with new viral video

Alyana Falak, daughter of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, is a staple on the list of most beloved celebrity kids in Lollywood. The one-year-old baby girl frequently features on her parents' Instagram. With a celebrity mom who boasts a large following, Alyana captures the internet's attention with her adorable charm.

A heartwarming video of Khan teaching her daughter Alyana how to offer prayers has taken social media by storm, resonating with fans globally. The sweet clip, shared on Sarah's Instagram account, captures the precious moment between mother and daughter and has already garnered over 150,000 likes, along with a shower of love and appreciation from netizens.

In the video, Sarah patiently guides Alyana through the prayer steps, her gentle voice and loving demeanour creating a truly touching moment. Alyana, dressed in a vibrant outfit, mimics her mother's movements with innocent curiosity, reflecting a beautiful picture of faith and nurturing. The caption, a simple "MashAllah ♥️♥️♥️," speaks volumes about the significance Sarah places on instilling her values in her daughter.

Fans have been quick to express their adoration, leaving heartwarming comments filled with blessings and well wishes for the family. Many commended Sarah for setting a positive example and raising her daughter with strong values.

Shabir and Khan tied the knot in July 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alyana, in October 2021.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mere Humdam, Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum and Wabaal.