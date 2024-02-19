Search

Faryal Mehmood tells what is the 'right age' for marriage

Noor Fatima
09:29 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Faryal Mehmood
Source: Faryal Mehmood (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and avid dancer Faryal Mehmood recently sat down for an interview and opined on the complex nature of marriage. She said that individuals seeking a partner should be mature enough to grow and “evolve” together so their personalities not only complement each other but also sync.

Reminiscing how she settled down with her former husband in a rush and didn't have marriage on her moodboard, the Teri Chah Mein star opined that it is “necessary” to have the right age bracket to ensure that the partners involved in a matrimonial union are mellow with each other.

“Me and Danny, both of us, we had no idea that we're gonna get married next month,” Mehmood said. She said it was her mother-in-law who came up with the “suggestion” because she feared that she might not be able to see her children settle down in life as Covid had just struck the world. Mehmood said, “Danny's mom actually suggested that when COVID happened. They were afraid that something might happen to them so they wanted to see us settled [sic].”

“This wasn't on our timeline,” Mehmood emphasized. “If it was up to me, I would have waited at least 4-5 years and then get married,” she said.

“I wanted to be this old and mature and then get married,” Mehmood added, pointing to the importance of age and maturity in handle a marriage.

"If a young girl gets married, it works wonders," opined Mehmood, and backed her claim by suggesting that a young girl gets to “grow with her partner” and they better understand each other's nature and personality. “They evolve with their partners,” added Mehmood.

“Or wait until you are 32, 33, 34, and then get married,” Mehmood suggested an age bracket for those who wish to reach the top level of maturity before they settle down.

The Wakhri star tied the knot with Daniyal Raheal on 28 May 2020. Raheal is the son of veteran actor Simi Raheal. They divorced later. In an Instagram post, Mehmood was promoting Wakhri and wrote a lengthy paragraph and dedicated the film to her former husband. “It is my ex-husband's birthday on the day Wakhri releases. I guess everything does align in some way for a reason. And it confirms that he was my good luck charm.”

“Therefore I would like to dedicate this to him, since it was him who always stood by who I was and taught me to be better. Taught me how to know myself. So grateful for him and would never forget the things he taught me,” she wrote.

On the work front, Mehmood was recently seen in Tum Se Hi Talluq Hai, Baba Jani, Enaaya, Ramz-e-Ishq, Dolly Darling, Daasi, Aey Zindagi, Gustakh, and Raqeeb Se.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Jan-2024/faryal-mehmood-opens-up-about-wakhri-and-the-evolution-of-pakistani-cinema

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

