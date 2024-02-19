WATCH — Iffat Omar dances her heart out to 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja'

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Iffat Omar has proven once again why she is the ultimate queen of immense talent and charisma.
Omar, who rose to prominence in late 80s and 90s, continues to swoon the audience and the internet with her acting prowess and sometimes her unfiltered remarks about sociopolitical issues. Gaining unprecedented stardom and grandeur, along with hundreds of thousands of followers, the Uraan actress remains charismatic and effervescent. She often blesses social media platforms with candid, wholesome pictures and videos.
In one of her recent videos circulating on the picture-sharing app, Instagram, the Mohabbat Aag Si famed actress showed off her smooth moves to the evergreen Bollywood song, Dafli Wale Dafli Baja from the film Sargam. The B-Town classic sung by late Lata Mangeshkar, Laxmikant–Pyarelal and Mohammed Rafi remains etched in the memories of yesteryear's stars.
The Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain star danced effortlessly and garnered praise from the people who were evidently mesmerized by Omar's stellar performance.
On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Laal, London Nahi Jaunga, Meet Aur Harmeet, Taxali Gate, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Mazaaq Raat, Mehar Posh, Makafat Season 3, Berukhi, Aye Musht-e-Khaak and Dour.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
