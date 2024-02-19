WATCH — Iffat Omar dances her heart out to 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja'

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Iffat Omar has proven once again why she is the ultimate queen of immense talent and charisma.

Omar, who rose to prominence in late 80s and 90s, continues to swoon the audience and the internet with her acting prowess and sometimes her unfiltered remarks about sociopolitical issues. Gaining unprecedented stardom and grandeur, along with hundreds of thousands of followers, the Uraan actress remains charismatic and effervescent. She often blesses social media platforms with candid, wholesome pictures and videos.

In one of her recent videos circulating on the picture-sharing app, Instagram, the Mohabbat Aag Si famed actress showed off her smooth moves to the evergreen Bollywood song, Dafli Wale Dafli Baja from the film Sargam. The B-Town classic sung by late Lata Mangeshkar, Laxmikant–Pyarelal and Mohammed Rafi remains etched in the memories of yesteryear's stars.

The Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain star danced effortlessly and garnered praise from the people who were evidently mesmerized by Omar's stellar performance.

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Laal, London Nahi Jaunga, Meet Aur Harmeet, Taxali Gate, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Mazaaq Raat, Mehar Posh, Makafat Season 3, Berukhi, Aye Musht-e-Khaak and Dour.