Palestinian representatives demand end to Israeli occupation at ICJ hearing

At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, representatives for Palestine called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and the system of apartheid enforced by Israel.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Palestine’s United Nations envoy Riyad Mansour represented Palestine along with several others at the hearing, which began in The Hague on Monday and will last through February 26.

The hearings follow a request by the UN General Assembly for an advisory opinion on the occupation. More than 50 states will present arguments before the ICJ till Monday next.

The case, which is separate from the genocide case by South Africa against Israel for its ongoing deadly war on Gaza, is to determine the legal consequences of Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories.

In December 2022, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution calling on the ICJ to give an advisory or nonbinding opinion on Israel’s 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories. It received 87 votes in favour, with the United States being among 26 to vote no.