Indian Army confirms seven soldiers hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh are dead
08:34 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
The Indian Army confirmed on Tuesday that seven soldiers, who were struck by an avalanche in the high altitude Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6, were dead. 

The Indian media quoted the army as saying that bodies of the soldiers had been retrieved from the avalanche site.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind described the death of soldiers as a tragedy beyond words.

“The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation. Their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to their families,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on its official Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families."

The soldiers were part of a patrol team and had gone missing after being hit by the avalanche in the Tawang District.

Sang Thinley, officer-in-charge of the Dirang Police Station, had earlier said the incident took place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.

