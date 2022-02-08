Shahid Afridi opening his own restaurant in Dubai
Pakistan former captain and star cricketer Shahid Afridi is opening his own restaurant in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, the known cricketer shared a video of himself in a chef's jacket, slicing tomatoes and showing off some of his culinary skills. The restaurant will offer authentic desi food to people residing in the city.

Afridi, who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators this PSL season, wrote, "one step closer to the big announcement". He said he will be revealing other details very soon.

"Get ready to give your taste buds a mouthwatering triple tarka," Afridi wrote in his post along with hashtags of his restaurant's name, Lala Darbar.

Afridi also has a skincare line called Ooh Lala which is marketed as a premium quality range that offers quality personal care products. He also owns a clothing brand called Hope Not Out that has leisurewear for both men and women.

Inzamam Ul Haq, Saeed Anwar and Shoaib Malik have all dipped their toes in the food business too.

