PSL 7: Quetta Gladiator's Shahid Afridi recovers from Covid-19
KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators star player Shahid Afridi has recovered from COVID-19 days after contracting the infection amid the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country.
The development was announced by Gladiators's manager Azam Khan on Monday, adding that former skipper of Pakistan national squad will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday if his rapid antigen test’s report comes back negative.
Subsequently, Afridi will join the team in their match against Islamabad United on February 3.
Last week, the Gladiator’s player tested positive for covid-19 and is spending isolation at his home while following the PCB covid protocols.
Earlier in the day, the franchise named left-handed spinner Hassan Khan as a replacement for Shahid Afridi in Monday’s match against Multan Sultans.
