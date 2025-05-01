Karachi Kings bat first against Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 match

LAHORE – Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultans in an important match of the PSL 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today.

Sultans are at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven matches they have played so far while Kings stood at number 4 with three wins in six matches.

On April 29, Quetta Gladiators’ Khurram Shahzad ran through the Multan Sultans batting line-up as they bagged their third consecutive win here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday night. Gladiators now sit on the second spot on the points table with four wins in six games.

Khurram, who bagged four wickets for 23 runs in his four overs, joined forces with fellow pacers Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2-18) and Faheem Ashraf (2-21) to hand Multan Sultans their lowest total in HBL PSL history as they folded for a mere 89 in 17 overs.

Sultans lost wickets at regular intervals as Khurram eked out the first four wickets in the initial 11 balls of his spell with just 20 runs on the board. Faheem removed Iftikhar Ahmed and Michael Bracewell in his back-to-back overs as Sultans slipped to 43-6 in 9.2 overs.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten for a run-a-ball 44 with the help of three fours and one six as no other batter entered double figures for Sultans except Usama Mir (11, 6b, 1×4, 1×6). Wasim Jnr accounted for David Willey and Ubaid Shah giving away 18 runs in his four overs.

In turn, Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel took just 41 balls to vault the 90-run target as the duo hit nine sixes and five fours among them. Allen finished with a 21-ball 45 not out, while Saud hit a 20-ball 42 not out inclusive of three fours and four sixes.

Squads

Multan Sultans:Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon