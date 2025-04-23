PSL 10: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

MULTAN – Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to bat first against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The match is being held at Multan Cricket Stadium, with the two teams set to face off. Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Multan Sultans, while Shadab Khan is captaining Islamabad United.

So far in the tournament, Islamabad United have played four matches and won all of them, topping the points table.

In contrast, Multan Sultans have managed just one win out of four games, placing them lower on the table with two points.

PLAYING XI

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad