PSL 7: Blow for Karachi Kings as injured Amir doubtful for first game against Sultans

KARACHI – Babar Azam led Karachi Kings handed a blow on Thursday as star pacer Mohammad Amir got injured ahead of the first game of Pakistan Super League seventh edition.

Reports in local media said the inclusion of 29-year-old is unsure at the moment for the opening match as Kings are set to take on defending champions Multan Sultans at Karachi National Stadium today.

Amir, who represented Green Shirts in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, did not participate in the practice session in wake of the injury. The left-arm paceman is said to be a crucial player for his side and a lot depends on him if the Kings are to lift the trophy.

The former national player didn’t impress in the last season of cricket carnival as his performance inclined since he lost his place in the national squad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Super League (PSL) defenders Multan Sultans will take on former champions Karachi Kings today at the National Stadium, as the most anticipated cricket event of the country kicks off. The match will start at 7:30 pm, and a star-studded opening ceremony will be held.

PSL 7 set to roll into action today in Karachi 09:53 AM | 27 Jan, 2022 KARACHI – The month-long domestic Twenty20 competition is set to start today (Thursday) at Karachi National ...

PCB officials have placed robust Covid health and safety protocols ahead of its month-long domestic Twenty20 competition with several foreign cricketers participating in a six-team event.