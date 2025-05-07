PSL 2025 to continue as scheduled, says PCB amid Pak-India tensions

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL 2025) will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss will take place at 7.30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm.

Tonight’s match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on 7, 8, 9 and 10 May. Thereafter the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May.

The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The statement comes after the authorities closed schools and postponed exams scheduled for today, May 7, after India launched strikes in Pakistan, leaving 26 people dead.

The neighbouring country launched the attack in wake of the Pahalgam incident despite the fact that Islamabad has categorically rejected the allegations of involvement and demanded a transparent international probe into the incident.

In early hours of Wednesday, India targeted six different locations in cities of Punjab and Azad Kashmir, resultantly 26 were killed and 46 injured.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has also confirmed that 26 Pakistanis died and 46 injured in the Indian overnight attacks.

During a press conference, DG ISPR stated that India repeated its cowardly history during the night between May 6 and 7. In attacks at six various locations, 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 46 were injured.

He Masjid Bilal near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in death of three civilians. A mosque in Muridke was also targeted, where 3 men lost their lives and one injured, while in Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. However, there have been no reports of casualties from Sialkot and Shakargarh.

The DG ISPR added 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmedpur Sharqia. The armed forces responded to the enemy with a befitting reply within moments and continue to do so.

Pakistan Armed Forces shot down 5 Indian aircraft and one drone, he said, adding that an effective response was given to India’s unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC). He said all aircraft and defense assets of the Pakistan Air Force are completely safe.