Russia, Azerbaijan join global voices in condemning India’s aggression against Pakistan

BAKU/MOSCOW/ISLAMABAD – Russia and Azerbaijan have condemned India’s recent military aggression against Pakistan, which led to civilian casualties and heightened tensions between nuclear armed nations.

In statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the government expressed deep concern over the escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan. Ministry condemned Indian attacks on several locations in Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of innocent civilians.

Azerbaijan extended its condolences to the victims’ families and wished a swift recovery to those wounded. The Ministry called on both nations to exercise restraint and to seek a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means to prevent further bloodshed.

Kremlin also expressed grave concern over the unfolding situation, with the Russian Foreign Ministry condemning the acts of aggression. Ministry highlighted terrorist attack near Pahalgam as a major trigger for the escalating hostilities and reiterated its strong opposition to terrorism in all forms.

Moscow called on both Islamabad and New Delhi to exercise caution and avoid further military action, urging the two countries to resolve their disputes through peaceful negotiations, in accordance with previous agreements such as the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

In response to India’s military actions, Pakistan’s armed forces launched swift and decisive counterattack. Pakistani military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters, asserting that such “cowardly” acts would not go unpunished.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said airstrikes by India have resulted in the martyrdom of 26 Pakistani civilians and left 46 others injured.

As the situation continues to unfold, there are increasing calls for diplomacy to take precedence over military action, in hopes of preventing a full-scale conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.