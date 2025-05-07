‘Sindoor Ban Gaya Tandoor’: Pakistanis flood Social Media with Memes after Indian Airstrikes

ISLAMABAD – Tensions flared once again between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India after midnight airstrikes by Indian forces, which New Delhi claims targeted alleged terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). However, Pakistani officials have strongly denied any militant presence in the region, instead reporting that the strikes killed several civilians, including women and children.

In the aftermath of the incident, Indian media was quick to laud the operation with hashtags such as #DestroyPakistan and #OperationSindoor trending on social platforms. But in Pakistan, the reaction was swift — and satirical.

The phrase “Sindoor Ban Gaya Tandoor”, a dark twist on Operation Sindoor, quickly became a trending meme as Pakistani netizens mocked what they described as a botched operation. According to unverified reports from the Pakistani military, five Indian jets were shot down — a claim that remains contested by Indian authorities.

Social media in Pakistan erupted with memes, many mocking the perceived bravado of Indian news channels and right-wing supporters of Modi. Classic references to the infamous “tea was fantastic” moment from the 2019 Abhinandan incident resurfaced, alongside fresh jokes and dark humor targeting what many in Pakistan view as Indian media’s warmongering narrative.

“Once again, Indian media is waging war from their studios while their jets return as fireworks,” read one viral tweet.

Daily Pakistan compiled best of these memes, highlighting the lighter side of a dangerous standoff between two nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan-India Memes

Operation Sindoor gone to Pakistani Tandoor🤣 https://t.co/j5JMHvLl55 — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) May 6, 2025

While officials on both sides continue to exchange barbs, international observers have urged restraint and called for dialogue to prevent further escalation.