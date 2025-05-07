Pakistan warns India of Severe Consequences after Deadly Midnight Attack

ISLAMABAD – National Security Committee (NSC) condemned India’s recent strikes on Pakistani territory as a blatant act of war and authorized the Armed Forces to respond in self-defense.

The high-level meeting opened with prayers for innocent civilians martyred in the attacks, extending condolences to their families and expressing hopes for the recovery of the injured. Pakistan’s top civil military officials described India’s coordinated missile, drone, and air strikes—carried out on the night of May 6–7—as unprovoked, illegal, and morally indefensible.

A communique shared after session said Indian military targeted multiple areas, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, and Bahawalpur in Punjab, along with Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Civilian areas, including mosques and infrastructure, were deliberately struck, leading to the deaths of men, women, and children. Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project was also hit, in what Pakistan views as a violation of international conventions.

NSC reiterated that Pakistan had already invited international media for independent verification. Media teams had visited the alleged sites on May 6, with further inspections scheduled before India’s sudden offensive.

“The Indian leadership, lacking both evidence and moral standing, has chosen to attack innocent civilians to serve narrow political interests,” the NSC declared. “This reckless move has once again pushed the region toward instability, and India must bear full responsibility for the consequences.”

The committee confirmed that Pakistan’s military had acted swiftly to defend national sovereignty, downing five Indian aircraft and multiple drones. The Armed Forces have been granted full authority to respond decisively under the right of self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the NSC praised the military’s prompt and effective action, noting the nation’s pride in the courage and professionalism of its defenders. “The entire Pakistani nation stands united and resolute in the face of this aggression,” the statement read.

Pakistan also called on the international community to acknowledge the seriousness of India’s unlawful actions and hold New Delhi accountable for endangering regional peace and violating international law.