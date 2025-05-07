Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif To Address Nation Today Amid Major Escalation With India

ISLAMABAD – After late night strikes by Indian forces, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address nation today to outline Pakistan’s official response and reassure citizens during this critical time.

The premier will take nation into confidence after emergency session of the National Security Committee (NSC), as country’s top civil and military leadership convened to assess the situation and formulate a unified strategy.

PM Sharif’s address is expected to cover government’s position on the conflict, details of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach, and the steps being taken to protect national sovereignty and ensure public safety. He is also likely to call for national unity and resilience as the country faces one of its most serious security challenges in recent years.

The speech is anticipated to be broadcast live on national television and radio channels.

Around 1:00am on Wednesday, Indian missile strikes hit areas including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bagh, and Muridke, resulted in 26 Pakistani deaths and injured at least 46 others, according to military officials. Eight of the casualties were civilians.

In retaliation, Pakistan’s armed forces reportedly downed five Indian aircraft and destroyed a brigade headquarters. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry termed India’s actions as a “cowardly act of aggression” and vowed a strong and continued military response.