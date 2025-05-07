Govt workers to get 10 Holidays on Eidul Azha 2025 – But There’s a Twist

DHAKA – The Government of Bangladesh approved 10-day public holiday, bringing joy to citizens across the country for Festival of Sacrifice.

The decision was confirmed by Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Islam, through his official social media handle. According to the announcement, the extended holiday period was granted following approval from the cabinet.

However, to ensure that public services remain functional, government offices will remain open on Friday, May 17, and Friday, May 24 — both of which are regular weekdays — to avoid disruption to essential administrative work.

Eid ul Azha 2025 Holidays

This move marks one of the longest official holiday periods in recent years and reflects the government’s efforts to facilitate celebrations while maintaining administrative continuity.

In addition to the holiday announcement, the Advisory Council has also greenlit the draft of the “Cyber Shurokkha Ordinance 2025”, a proposed law aimed at strengthening the country’s cybersecurity framework.

Eid 2025

Eidul Azha in Pakistan is expected to be celebrated on June 7, 2025, based on early predictions, though the final date will be confirmed by the country’s moon sighting committee. In UAE, the crescent moon for ZilHajj is anticipated to be visible on May 27, 2025, making Eid likely to fall on Friday, June 6, 2025. However, the actual dates may vary between countries due to differences in moon visibility.

