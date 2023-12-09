Peshawar SSP removed, booked for ‘harassing’ married woman

PESHAWAR – A senior police officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city was removed from his post with registration of a case against him for allegedly forcing a woman to take divorce from her husband and marry him.

A woman named Mehwish filed a complaint against SSP Arif Khan at the Chamkani police station, stating that the senior police officer had been compelling her four several years for the marriage.

She claimed that Arif Khan used various tactics to put pressure on her husband and at one stage he was agreed to divorce her.

The alleged victim also held a press conference in the Peshawar Press Club where she revealed that she had also went to the SSP’s house to meet her wife in order to seek help.

She said the police officer was present at his house at that time and he assaulted her as she showed media bruises on her eyes and arms.

پشاور کی رہائشی محمد ارشاد کی اہلیہ نے الزام عائد کیا ہےکہ پولیس کے ایس پی رینک کے افسر انہیں اپنے شوہر سےطلاق لینے اور اپنے ساتھ شادی کرنے پر مجبور کر رہا ہے اور نہ ماننے پر گزشتہ کئی سال سے زہنی اور جسمانی تشدد کا نشانہ بنارہا ہے.@PeshawarCCPO @KP_Police1 @ccpopro pic.twitter.com/zzmdqPgYBc — Shah Faisal (@ShahFaisal_SF) December 6, 2023

‘If he is a man, he can beat women,” she asked while adding: “She I commit suicide to rid of this torture”.

A spokesperson of police said that SSP Arif Khan has been removed from the field duty and had been asked to report to the Central Police Office.

He said a high-level committee will be set up to probe the allegation, saying no one is above the law in the country.