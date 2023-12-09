Peshawar SSP removed, booked for ‘harassing’ married woman

PESHAWAR – A senior police officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city was removed from his post with registration of a case against him for allegedly forcing a woman to take divorce from her husband and marry him.
A woman named Mehwish filed a complaint against SSP Arif Khan at the Chamkani police station, stating that the senior police officer had been compelling her four several years for the marriage.
She claimed that Arif Khan used various tactics to put pressure on her husband and at one stage he was agreed to divorce her.
The alleged victim also held a press conference in the Peshawar Press Club where she revealed that she had also went to the SSP’s house to meet her wife in order to seek help.
She said the police officer was present at his house at that time and he assaulted her as she showed media bruises on her eyes and arms.
پشاور کی رہائشی محمد ارشاد کی اہلیہ نے الزام عائد کیا ہےکہ پولیس کے ایس پی رینک کے افسر انہیں اپنے شوہر سےطلاق لینے اور اپنے ساتھ شادی کرنے پر مجبور کر رہا ہے اور نہ ماننے پر گزشتہ کئی سال سے زہنی اور جسمانی تشدد کا نشانہ بنارہا ہے.@PeshawarCCPO @KP_Police1 @ccpopro pic.twitter.com/zzmdqPgYBc— Shah Faisal (@ShahFaisal_SF) December 6, 2023
‘If he is a man, he can beat women,” she asked while adding: “She I commit suicide to rid of this torture”.
A spokesperson of police said that SSP Arif Khan has been removed from the field duty and had been asked to report to the Central Police Office.
He said a high-level committee will be set up to probe the allegation, saying no one is above the law in the country.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
