Dharmendra celebrates 88th birthday with fans and son Sunny Deol

Wondering how the famous yesteryear Bollywood action superstar, Dharmendra, celebrated his 88th birthday? Here's what he did!

Dharmendra, who is sometimes nicknamed the "He-Man" of Bollywood, is widely regarded to be amongst the most handsome Indian actors of his time. Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning over six decades — including Shola Aur Shabnam, Azaad, Chacha Bhatija, Raja Rani, Naukar Biwi Ka, Dharamveer and among others.

He started his film career in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, however, Phool Aur Patthar became a turning point in his career and broke all records of success.

On the occasion of his 88th birthday, the Shaadi star along with his son Sunny Deol celebrated and cut the cake with his fans. The fan-brought cake headlines for its extravaganza as it was decorated with Dharmendra's memorabilia, colorful flowers and a crown.

“Friends, love you all for your loving response on 88th Birthday” Dharmendra wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Dharmendra's children also wished him. Actress Esha Deol wished her “darling dad” a “happy birthday.”

“Happy birthday darling papa, love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong. I just love you so much.”

Bobby Deol, too, took to Instagram and wrote, “Love you the most Papa. Blessed to be your son!” and shared a wholesome picture with his dad.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Feb-2023/dharmendra-to-essay-sheikh-salim-chishti-in-his-new-film