Yasir Hussain trolled for cheeky comment about Alia-Ranbir's daughter
Web Desk
02:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Yasir Hussain trolled for cheeky comment about Alia-Ranbir's daughter
Source: Yasir Hussain: (Instagram)
Share

Accomplished Pakistani VJ turned actor and host Yasir Hussain is back in news with his usually cheeky and sarcastic comments on different topics, however, The After Moon Show's host couldn't avoid trolling this time.

Commenting on Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's newborn daughter, the Baandi famed actor made a cheeky remark that was otherwise harmless and funny yet netizens couldn't relate.

The Jhooti actor wrote, “Tabhi Aaj kabir bohot khush hai. Do mulkon ki dosti k liye mai tayaar hun” (No wonder why Kabir is happy today. I am ready to help both the nations befriend each other)

The post was an indirect proposal of his and Iqra Hussain's son – Kabir – for the Bhatt-Kapoor daughter.

Netizens trolled the Koyal actor's comments for his statement, registering their opinions.

On the work front, Hussain 's recent works include Shadi Mubarak Ho, Baaghi, The After, Moon Show, Baandi, Jhooti, Koyal, and Badshah Begum.

