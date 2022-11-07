Mashal Khan hints on her dating life and future plans

Lollywood couples and their love lives have been a source of happiness and joy for many of their fans and followers. The celebrity duos keep their fandoms on their toes yet sometimes, their breakups leave their fandom in dejection.

Such instance aptly describes Pakistani television actress Mashal Khan who recently addressed her relationship with another actor– in an interview with Fuchsia magazine – and spilled the beans on her marriage plans.

The Parizaad famed actress also hinted how her prince charming should be as a person.

The Suno Chanda actress revealed that she would never date or marry any of her co-stars. In response to the question about her future plans, Khan replied that one actor is enough in the relationship.

The interviewer then said, "Don't you think, because you're in the same field, the actor would understand your work commitments?" to which Khan said, "No, there is no guarantee of that. Being in the same field doesn't pave the way for a smooth relationship."

For starters, Khan was previously engaged to actor Ali Ansari for two years before the couple split. Ansari then married Saboor Aly.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Suno Chanda, Mere Humdam, Khaas, Suno Chanda 2, Thora Sa Haq, Dikhawa, Dulhan, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Ajnabi Humsafar, Parizaad, Qissa Meherbano Ka, and Saaya 2.