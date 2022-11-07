Imran Khan changes plan to resume PTI long march to Islamabad
Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi inquires after ex-PM's health in Lahore following an assassination attempt
Share
LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan says his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will restart marching on Islamabad from Wednesday.
Earlier, the PTI chairman had given a call to his part workers and supporters to resume their march from Wazirabad on Tuesday (tomorrow).
Talking to reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan vowed that they will return from Islamabad after taking a date for next general elections.
Earlier, he held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis
Elahi to discuss important matters ahead of the resumption of Azadi Long March.
Talking about the FIR about assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Moonis Elahi said that the police wanted to lodge FIR as per their own wish.
The PTI long march was halted last week after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan left him wounded along with a dozen more and one man dead.
Pakistan’s top court orders registration of FIR ... 12:02 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to register a case of the ...
-
-
-
- Imran Khan changes plan to resume PTI long march to Islamabad04:25 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket03:56 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Mashal Khan hints on her dating life and future plans03:27 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022