Imran Khan changes plan to resume PTI long march to Islamabad

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan says his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will restart marching on Islamabad from Wednesday.

Earlier, the PTI chairman had given a call to his part workers and supporters to resume their march from Wazirabad on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Talking to reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan vowed that they will return from Islamabad after taking a date for next general elections.

Earlier, he held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis

Elahi to discuss important matters ahead of the resumption of Azadi Long March.

Talking about the FIR about assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Moonis Elahi said that the police wanted to lodge FIR as per their own wish.

The PTI long march was halted last week after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan left him wounded along with a dozen more and one man dead.