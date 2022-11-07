Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans with her melodious voice, gears up for new music video
04:53 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans with her melodious voice, gears up for new music video
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
Indian beauty Shehnaaz Gill is a charmer whose love for singing is visible on her social media feed. With each new singing video, her massive fan following keeps adoring her singing skills.

The Hosla Rakh actress has mastered the art of leaving fans awestruck with her beauty and is now winning hearts with her singing talent. This time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of herself as she prepared for a new music video.

'Jaadu hai ye Koi Ya Khuda ki Maayea hai ???? @shehnaazgill ????', captioned Jaani, the musician Gill seems to be collaborating with.

Earlier, Shehnaaz touched hearts with her sweet voice as she recreated a Punjabi song that too by music sensation B Praak. 

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

Mariam Ansari thanks Ali Ansari for being 'the best brother'
05:42 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

