Dur-e-Fishan‘s maroon saree look goes viral

Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has once again captured hearts with her timeless beauty and graceful style. This time, it was her appearance in a deep maroon silk saree that left fans mesmerized and social media buzzing.

Known for her remarkable acting skills and charming personality, Dur-e-Fishan has quickly become a beloved name in the entertainment industry. Whether it’s on-screen or on the red carpet, she never fails to impress—and her latest look is proof of that.

The actress shared photos and a video on Instagram, donning a sophisticated saree designed by Saira Shakira. The ensemble featured a strappy, intricately detailed blouse with a deep neckline, paired with a plain maroon saree that radiated understated elegance. Despite its simplicity, the look was nothing short of stunning.

In the accompanying video, Dur-e-Fishan can be seen gracefully walking, playing with the pallu of her saree, exuding confidence and charm. The background music—“Tumse Milke” from the Bollywood classic Main Hoon Na—added a nostalgic cinematic touch, reminiscent of iconic screen moments.

To complete her look, she wore delicate earrings while keeping her neckline bare, allowing her collarbone to subtly shine through—adding to the allure of her overall appearance. Her radiant smile and expressive eyes were the perfect finishing touches.

This was her look for the day: