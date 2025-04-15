Ogdcl Prepares To Woo Global Investors With Enhanced Pmif26 Agenda

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Zafar Masud, visited the company’s head office in Islamabad on Monday to commend the team for the successful organization of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) and to begin discussions for next year’s event.

During his meeting with OGDCL Managing Director, CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak and senior officials, Chairman Masud praised the dedication and professionalism displayed in hosting what he described as a “world-class event” that has significantly raised Pakistan’s profile in the global minerals and natural resources sector.

“PMIF25 has positioned Pakistan as an emerging global hub for minerals,” Masud said, saying enthusiasm and engagement it generated must now serve as a springboard for an even more impactful PMIF26.

Masud urged OGDCL team to begin preparations early for the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026. He emphasized expanding international outreach, adopting forward-thinking approaches, and ensuring broader inclusivity to enhance the scale and influence of the next edition.

Initial discussions also covered potential dates and venues for PMIF26, with the Chairman encouraging bold and ambitious goals for the upcoming forum.

Organized by OGDCL with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Government of Pakistan, PMIF25 marked a landmark moment in Pakistan’s investment landscape. The event attracted over 5,000 participants and featured more than 300 delegates from across the globe, including government officials, mining experts, investors, and academics.